Romania’s Central Bank governor earns EUR 18,700 a month

Mugur Isarescu, the governor of Romania’s National Bank, received a net income of RON 1 million (EUR 219,000) last year, according to his wealth statement from June 14 this year, cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

This means that the BNR governor had an average monthly income of RON 84,385 (EUR 18,700) in 2016.

The governor’s salary revenues dropped by 12% in 2016 compared to the previous year, when Isarescu earned about RON 1.14 million (EUR 250,000). Besides the revenues from Romania’s National Bank, the governor also obtained over RON 34,000 (EUR 7,500) last year from his membership at the Romanian Academy.

The BNR management, including Isarescu, published their earnings last year for the first time since 2007, after facing criticism for the lack of transparency.

