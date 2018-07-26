Romania’s agricultural output, up 12.5% in 2017

Romania’s agricultural production value increased by 12.5% in 2017 compared to the previous year, reaching RON 78.5 billion (EUR 17.2 billion), according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The crop production was the main driver for this increase, as it went up by 19.5%, in comparable prices, to RON 53.2 billion (EUR 11.65 billion). Animal production reached RON 24.3 billion (EUR 5.32 billion), down 0.4% year-on-year, in comparable prices. Agricultural services had a value of RON 945 million (EUR 207 million), down 1% year-on-year.

The value of grain production represented over a third (34.8%) of the whole crop production and 23.6% of the whole agricultural production. Cattle and dairy products had a share of almost 50% of the animal production and 15.5% of the whole agricultural output, the INS data shows.

