Romania’s Agency for Energy Regulation applies EUR 5 mln fines in 2016

by Romania Insider
energy

Romania’s Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE) carried out almost 1,000 controls last year, applying fines of over EUR 4.8 million to companies in the energy and gas sector, according to an ANRE report published yesterday.

The average tariff for the transport of electricity dropped by 10.8% between July 2016 and June this year compared to the previous financial year. The distribution tariffs for electricity have gone down by about 5.77% this year compared to 2016, according to the ANRE report.

The domestic gas production reached 108.6 TWh whereas the imports totaled 15.5 TWh. Total gas consumption amounted to 124.12 TWh.

The total number of final gas customers reached almost 3.6 million at the end of December.

