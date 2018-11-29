One in four Romanians wouldn’t consider working for Romania Corp.

If Romania were a company, only 32% of the local employees would certainly apply for a job while 42% say they may apply for a job. However, 26% of Romanian employees would not consider working for such a company, according to a survey by local recruitment platform BestJobs.

Of those willing to work for Romania corporation, only 5% would be interested in the Chairman position, the equivalent of President of Romania, while 12% would prefer the CEO job (prime minister) and 11.3% would submit their resume for the HR director position (labor minister).

Education, healthcare and infrastructure would be the top three priorities of Romanians if they were CEO of Romania.

The same survey shows that over 85% of Romanians would leave to work abroad if they had this opportunity while only 14% wouldn’t consider leaving. The main factor that would determine them to leave is higher quality of living, indicated by 43% of the respondents. Better salaries (17%), higher degree of civilization (14.3%), and better education and healthcare systems (8.9%) are other reasons for leaving the country. Meanwhile, 28% of the respondents say family would determine them to stay.

The survey was carried out between October 1 and November 12 on a sample of 1,362 respondents.

Online community users select best employers in Romania in 2018

[email protected]