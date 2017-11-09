Over a quarter of Romania’s population works in agriculture

Over a quarter (25.8%) of Romania’s population worked in agriculture in 2015, the highest percentage in the European Union, according to the European statistical office Eurostat.

In the EU, an average of 4.4% of the population was working in agriculture, namely some 10 million people. Almost three quarters of agriculture workers were concentrated in seven countries: Romania, Poland, Italy, France, Spain, Bulgaria, and Germany.

Only 1.6% of the agriculture workers in Romania had higher studies, the lowest share in the EU. UK was at the opposite end with over a quarter of the agriculture workers were university graduates.

Meanwhile, over 90% of the famers in Romania said they only had practical experience in the field and no basic training. At the same time, only 1.5% of the agriculture workers in Romania were full-time employees, compared to a 16.4% EU average.

