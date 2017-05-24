24 °C
Bucharest
May 24, 16:21

Romanians who’ve lived in polluted areas can retire earlier

by Romania Insider
People who have lived for at least 30 years in cities affected by permanent pollution such as Ramnicu Valcea, Slatina and Turnu Magurele will be able to retire two years earlier than the age established by law, according to a draft law the Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday.

The draft law adds the three cities to a list of four other cities granting their citizens the right to retire earlier, namely Baia Mare, Copsa Mica, Zlatna, and Targu Mures. These are cities that have had in the past and still have industrial or chemical platforms.

People living in these cities and within an area of 8 kilometers around the cities will benefit from this provision. The bill will be sent to President Klaus Iohannis who needs to approve it.

