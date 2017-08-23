Romanians walk less than the global average

Romanians walk an average of 4,759 steps on a daily basis, ranking 32nd among the 46 countries included in a survey carried out by researchers at Stanford University in California, based on smartphone data.

Hong Kong residents are the fittest in the world, as they walk an average of 6,880 steps per day, reports local Mediafax.

About three-quarters of the adults in developed countries and half of the adults in developing countries have a smartphone, a device that can record the number of steps taken. The researchers analyzed 68 million records of daily activity for over 717,000 citizens in 111 countries, but the study focused on 46 countries, each with more than 1,000 participants. In addition to the number of steps, researchers had access to the age, sex, height and weight of the participants.

Globally, the average citizen take about 5,000 steps a day. The Swedes take an average of 5,863 steps daily, the Swiss walk 5,512 steps, the Italians – 5,296, the Americans – 4,774, and the Greeks – 4,350 steps.

Those living in Indonesia seem to be the laziest, walking only 3,513 steps a day, followed by the residents of Saudi Arabia with 3,807 steps.

