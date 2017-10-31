Romanians arrested in Italy for stealing solar panels worth EUR 0.3 mln

Italian and Romanian police officers worked together to catch seven people from Romania who allegedly stole solar panels worth EUR 300,000, reports local Stirileprotv.ro.

The seven Romanians, who were from the Mehedinti and Gorj counties, had European arrest warrants on their names. The Romanian and Italian authorities’ action aimed at arresting these people took place between October 23 and October 27.

Moreover, following several searches, the policemen found and seized goods which they believe are coming from “thefts committed in Italy or other EU Member States.”

The authorities say that the criminal group’s activity in 2016 and 2017 caused a damage of over EUR 300,000. Five of the gang members were arrested in Italy, one in Germany, and another one in Sweden.

Irina Marica, [email protected]