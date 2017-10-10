Nine Romanians steal goods worth over EUR 1 mln in France

The Romanian and French police forces managed to dismantle a group of robbers from Romania, who are suspected of having committed 25 thefts in Eastern France, the Gendarmerie of Besançon told AFP, reports local News.ro.

They managed to steal goods estimated at over EUR 1 million.

The nine Romanians, who allegedly committed 25 burglaries in commercial galleries in Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, and Lorraine, were detained in Romania and will be extradited to France in about a month.

The Romanians are believed to have robbed stores selling jewelry, glasses, perfume, and clothing items. According to local commander Pascal Péresse, the suspects were part of teams that “come to France only to steal a maximum of easy-to-sell items on the black market.”

The operation, carried out jointly by the judiciary and police authorities, mobilized more than 100 Romanian policemen. During the searches in Romania, the investigators found EUR 20,000 in cash, as well as goods stolen from France, such as clothes, jewelry, and glasses.

Prison for Roma pickpockets from Romania who robbed Disneyland Paris tourists

Romanian “Villain Academy” leader sentenced to 24 years in jail

Irina Marica, [email protected]