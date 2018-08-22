Romanians can get RON 20,000 from the state to install photovoltaic panels

People who want to install photovoltaic panels on their houses and connect them to the power grid to become prosumers (electricity producers and consumers) will get up to RON 20,000 (EUR 4,300) from the state, local Economica.net reported.

The Environment Ministry has published the guide for this support scheme, which is called “Casa Verde” (Green House).

The state will finance 90% of the costs with the equipment and installation, but no more than RON 20,000. The surplus electricity will be delivered to the power grid and paid.

Romanian households may get state grants for solar panels

