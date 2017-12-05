How much do urban Romanians plan to spend on St. Nicholas gifts this year?

Romanians living in urban areas have an average budget of RON 340 (some EUR 73) for St. Nicholas gifts this year, according to a study conducted by Mednet Marketing Research Center between November 24 and November 29. Similar to previous years, most of them will buy sweets and toys.

About 44% of those who plan to offer gifts plan to spend between RON 100 (EUR 21.5) and RON 250 (EUR 54), 31.6% have set a budget of RON 251-500 (EUR 54-108), and slightly over 16% will spend over RON 500 (EUR 108). Meanwhile, 7.7% will have a budget of less than RON 100 (EUR 21.5) for St. Nicholas gifts.

Sweets have remained the Romanians’ favorite gifts for St. Nicholas, 72.5% of respondents saying they will offer sweet presents to the ones they love. Toys and clothing/footwear items are also popular choices, with some also planning to offer jewelry, smartphones/tablets or even trips.

The study was carried out online on more than 882 urban Romanians aged over 18.

