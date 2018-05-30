How many Romanians shop online?

More than half (53%) of the Romanians with internet access, namely almost 6 million users, shopped online at least once a month within the last year, up by 9% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to a survey carried out by GPeC and iSense Solutions.

Online shopping became more popular among several categories of clients, especially those aged 45 to 54. The share of online shoppers in this age group increased from 36% to 51%, local Agerpres reported. In the 35-44 years age group, the share of online shoppers also increased from 51% to 58%.

The main reasons for shopping online are limited time, the possibility to compare prices from various stores, and a greater variety of products that can be ordered online. However, 65% of those questioned don’t trust that product presentations online correspond to reality, 58% choose to go to traditional stores to test the products they want on the spot and 46% fear online frauds.

The best-selling product categories online in the last 12 months were electronics and household appliances, clothes and fashion items, computers and laptops, and cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Over three quarters (76%) of local online shoppers prefer to pay for their products in cash upon delivery.

