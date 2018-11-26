Romanians recreate historical journeys to celebrate 1918 Union

A delegation of 100 Romanians from the commune of Vâlcele, in Covasna county, will recreate the journey that their predecessors took to attend the Great National Assembly of Alba Iulia in 1918.

They will travel 238 km to Alba Iulia, by cart and on foot. On the way, they will stop to lay wreaths at all the monuments dedicated to heroes fallen for the cause of the union, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

At the same time, two athletes from Galați, in eastern Romania, will recreate the route of the 11th Siret Galaţi Dorobanţi Regiment. The two are Cristian Onofrei and Alexandru Vlasie, a military and a gendarme. They are running the Union’s Marathon. They have already covered 500 km of the route and plan to reach Alba Iulia by December 1.

Meanwhile, professor Ion Mărgineanu of Moldova is continuing his walk to Alba Iulia, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. He covered so far 350 km of a 500 km route. He left on November 1, from Bălți, a city in northern Moldova. A former deputy in the first Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, he says he carries the message that the inhabitants of Bessarabia support the union.

(Photo: Romania human map – Alba Iulia; photo source: Bucurie in Miscare Facebook Page)

