Romanians can enter Qatar visa-free

Romania’s citizens will be able to enter Qatar without prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival in the country. The country is on a list of 80 that benefit from visa-free entry.

The visa waiver is valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and entitles its holder to spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips.

The Arab country announced that the visa-free entry will take effect immediately. Eighty countries benefit from visa-free entry, with different waver period durations. The wavers can be valid either for 180 days, and allow the visitor to spend a total of 90 days in Qatar, or for 30 days, and allow a 30-day stay, with the possibility of extension for another 30.

The citizens of the 80 countries that are allowed visa-free entry do not have to apply or pay for a visa. The waiver will be issued for free at the point of entry in the country, based on the presentation of a valid passport and a confirmed onward or return ticket, Reuters reported, quoted by The Daily Mail.

The list of 80 countries and more on Qatar visas here.

Some Romanians can travel to Canada without visas

[email protected]