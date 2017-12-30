0 °C
Most Romanians prefer to spend New Year’s Eve at home

by Romania Insider
Most Romanians (60%) prefer to spend New Year’s Eve at home with their families, according to a survey by Cult Market Research. Only 17% of Romanians will spend the New Year’s Eve with their friends.

Romanian men have more diverse plans than women about where they will spend the New Year. In addition to having a home party, they will also go to parties with friends, in the mountains or abroad. On the other hand, most Romanian women opt for a New Year’s Eve at home.

Only 4% of those surveyed said they will leave the country to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

In rural areas, 8 out of 10 Romanians will opt for the New Year’s Eve party at home, while 5 out of 10 Romanians in cities will choose this type of party.

Half of Romanians associate New Year’s Eve with family and only 14% associate it with fun.

Most Romanians will choose traditional Romanian dishes (86%), while 1 in 10 Romanians prefer international cuisine.

Almost half (46%) of respondents will allocate a maximum of RON 500 (EUR 107) for this night, and 19% have not yet decided on the amount they will spend.

About 2,000 Romanians to spend New Year’s Eve at seaside hotels

