Romanians to get new day off next year

Romanians will get a new day off from next year, after the model of EU institutions, according to a draft law cited by local Profit.ro.

This will be the Friday before Easter. This day is free for European Commission officials.

Romania currently has 14 days off, less than in other EU countries, such as Belgium, Lithuania or Cyprus, which have 16 or 17 legal holidays.

In September last year, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill that made January 24, the day when Romania celebrates the Union of the Romanian Principalities, a legal day off. One month later, on October 18, the Chamber of Deputies passed another law that makes June 1 a legal non-working day in Romania. June 1 is the International Children’s Day.

Other legal holidays in Romania include January 1 and January 2, the first and second day of Easter, May 1, the first and second day of Pentecost, St. Mary’s Day (August 15), St. Andrew’s Day (November 30), December 1, and the first and second day of Christmas.

