About 300,000 Romanians go on holiday on Christmas and New Year’s Eve

About 300,000 Romanians will go on holiday on Christmas and New Year’s Eve this year, up 20-30% compared to 2016, according to tourism consultants and tour operators consulted by the local news agency News.ro.

The most popular destinations in Romania are the mountain resorts in the Prahova Valley and the rural guesthouses in Bucovina and Bran-Moeciu.

Vienna, Budapest and Paris are the most popular cities for Romanians travelling abroad.

For the New Year’s Eve, Romanians have chosen exotic destinations such as Thailand, Dominican Republic, Maldives or Dubai, where a holiday costs up to EUR 3,000, according to experts.

A city-break for Christmas in Rome, bought half a year ago, costs EUR 330. This includes a package for two people, with flight and two-night accommodation included.

A city-break for New Year’s Eve in Larnaca, acquired in spring, costs EUR 270. The package includes three-night accommodation and plane tickets for two people.

“A New Year’s Eve in Romania starts from RON 600 (EUR 129.3) per person and reaches RON 3,500 per person if we are talking about a bungalow holiday in the Maldives,” Marius Pandel, Christian Tour general director, told News.ro.

