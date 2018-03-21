More Romanians say they are happier at work than at home

About 70% of the Romanians who participated in a survey for the International Day of Happiness (March 20) said they were happy at work while only 57% said they were happy at home.

About six in ten Romanians said the feel truly happy, according to the same survey, made by Reveal Marketing Research.

“Evaluating happiness at work takes into account a limited number of elements and rational benefits, which a person ticks as being fulfilled or not: salary level, relationship with colleagues and relationship with the employer. Ticking these elements contributes to a high personal satisfaction,” the study’s authors explained.

Meanwhile, evaluating happiness at home includes a longer list of elements, some of them emotional, such as interactions with other people, family, personal identity and beliefs, work-life balance, which explains why many find it more difficult to reach it.

Romanian women are generally happier than men, both at work and at home, the study also revealed. The profile of the happiest Romanian is that of an urban woman between 30 and 35, married, with average education and income and at least one child. When it comes to men, the most likely to be happy are urban men over 35, with higher education and income, married with children.

People in rural areas are more likely to be unhappy with their living standards. Women are happier with more children while for men a higher number of children also brings higher pressure to provide.

Over 1,000 Romanians over 18 participated in this study, which took place over the phone between March and March 18.

