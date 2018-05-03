Over four in ten Romanians not happy with local companies’ services

Over four in ten Romanians (43.5%) are not satisfied with the quality of services provided by local companies and their experience in interacting with these companies, shows a study by UP! Your Service.

Meanwhile, 42,8% of the respondents say they mostly had good experiences in interacting with local service providers and 2.6% say they had exceptional experience.

Two thirds (66.3%)of the respondents say that when their interaction with a company and the quality of services received is below expectations they will buy similar products or services from other companies and 61% tell their friends and families about negative experiences.

Positive client experiences are mostly influenced by the service providers’ employees. Care and respect for the client are considered important by 57% of the respondents to the survey, followed by a clear and transparent presentation of the products and services (44.6%) and fast response to questions and complaints (40%).

[email protected]