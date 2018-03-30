Seven in ten Romanians think they are in good health

Some 70.5% of Romanians think they are in good or very good health, over the European average of 67.5%, according to the EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

Romania is thus ahead of France and Germany, where the share of those who say they are in good health is below the EU average. The countries with the highest percentage of citizens who believe to have a good health conditions are Ireland (82.8%), Cyprus (78.7%), Netherlands (75.9%) and Sweden (75.1%).

About 8.8% of the people over 16 in the EU believe they have a bad or very bad health condition. In Romania, the percentage is under the EU average, namely at 7.2%.

The countries with the highest share of people who believe to be in bad health are Croatia (18.7%), Lithuania (16.9%), Portugal (15.9%) and Latvia (15.5).

