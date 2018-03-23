-2.5 °C
Five Romanians die in explosion at chemical plant in Czech Republic

by Romania Insider
At least six people lost their lives after an explosion at a chemical plant in Czech Republic, on Thursday, March 22, five of whom were identified as Romanians, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

The explosion took place at the Unipetrol chemical plant in Kralupi nad Vltavou, North of Prague. It was determined by a fire at a storage tank, according to a statement by Unipetrol.

The Romanian authorities will assist the victims’ families in repatriating the victims’ bodies.

Unipetrol is one of the largest oil distributing companies and producer of plastics in the Czech Republic. The plant manufactures toughened polystyrene as well as synthetic rubber for shoes and sports equipment.

