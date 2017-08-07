One Romanian dead, two missing in English Channel accident

One Romanian citizen died, one was injured and two went missing when their boat collided with another vessel in the English Channel, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said.

The accident happened the night of August 5 to August 6, in southeast England.

After the collision, four people were left in the water. A 45-year-old man managed to float, clinging to a buoy, and was found and saved by a fisherman. He is currently admitted in a medical unit in Worthing, 16 km west of Brighton.

The emergency services found another man dead.

The search-and-rescue operation to recover the missing two was suspended on Sunday, August 6, the BBC reported.

“Following an extensive search of the area using multiple assets nothing further has been found at this time so the decision has been made to suspend the search pending further information,” Andy Jenkins, a member of the British Coast Guard, said.

Matt Pavitt, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s south east coastal operations area commander, said an investigation was looking into suggestions that two vessels collided but it was too early to confirm what happened, according to the BBC. He also said there was no distress call and everything happened very quickly.

The boat that sank left the Brighton Marina harbor after midnight. The navigation conditions were “terrible” and visibility very poor, according to reports.

The consul of the Romanian Embassy in London was at the Worthing hospital to find out more details about the health of the injured Romanian.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the accident.

(Photo source: Shoreham Lifeboat on Twitter)