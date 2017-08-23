23.5 °C
Romanians seldom go to cultural events

by Romania Insider
Romania is among the last countries in the European Union for the share of people who go to live cultural events, such as theatre plays, concerts or ballet shows.

Only 7% of Romanians attended at least four live cultural events in 2015, according to EU’s statistical office. Greece and Poland are the only countries with lower shares than Romania, with 4.6%, respectively 3.7%.

Slovenia ranked highest, with 27.7% of the population attending live events at least four times a year. It was followed by Luxembourg and Austria.

At EU level, 13.6% of the population takes part in live cultural events at least four times in a year.

