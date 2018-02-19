Four Romanians want to cross Africa from north to south in 50-day expedition

A group of four men from Covasna county will leave next week on an expedition in Africa. They aim to cross the continent from north to south and climb Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m).

The trans-African expedition called Khumba 2018 crosses nine countries in the eastern part of the African continent, namely Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Tulit Zsombor, a member of the team, told local Agerpres.

“Our goal is to get to Cape Town from Cairo, more specifically from Port Said, travelling some 16,000-17,000 km in two SUVs,” he said.

The expedition is to take 45-50 days. The other three members of the team are Szarukán László, Debreczeni László and Demeter László.

The two SUVs have already been sent to Port Said, and the four Romanians will fly to Egypt on February 25.

“On our way from Cairo to Cape Town we’ll also have a mountain experience, we will stop in Tanzania and climb Kilimanjaro. We do not expect any difficulty in climbing, because Kilimanjaro is neither technical nor very tall, it’s almost 6,000 meters high, but we can’t pass by without climbing to the top,” Zsombor said.

According to him, those interested can monitor the expedition online.

Tulit Zsombor is one of the most experienced climbers from Romania, managing to climb some of the most important peaks on five continents, such as Elbrus (Europe), McKinley (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Aconcagua (South America) and Mount Vinson (Antarctica). Last year, along with several other climbers, he made an expedition to Tien Shan in Central Asia, reaching Chapayev (6,100m) and Khan Tengri (7,010m). He also plans to conquer Everest in the coming years.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Székelyek a magasban on Facebook)