How many Romanians caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

A total of 78 Romanians installed the “This is your digital life” app, which was used to collect the personal data of users and then improperly share it with Cambrige Analytica, local Digi24 reported.

However, more Romanians were caught up in this scandal, as the friends of the 78 Romanians who used the app were also affected. This takes the total number to over 112,000.

On Monday, Facebook began sending messages to millions of users around the world, to tell them that their personal information may have been shared with Cambridge Analytica, the British political consultancy firm involved in the international scandal. Last week, Facebook said the information of up to 87 million people – mostly in the US – might have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Irina Marica, [email protected]