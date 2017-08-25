Romanian owners can ask for car registration tax refund

Car owners in Romania will be able to ask for the reimbursement of their car registration tax.

Romania’s Government published yesterday the form that car owners have to fill in to recover the money they’ve paid when registering their cars. The form was published with a two-day delay.

People who have the right to recover the tax can now submit the form to the Tax Agency (ANAF) to get a refund, with a deadline until March 2019. As Romania had different types of car registration taxes in the past, drivers will get the reimbursement for the special fee for cars and the pollution fee in 2018, and for the environment fee, between September next year and March 2019.

Romania’s Government removed the environment fee car tax in the beginning of February.

