Romanians can buy 70 more Big Macs compared to two years ago

A Romanian who earns the average net wage affords to buy 300 Big Mac sandwiches in a month, 70 more than two years ago, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from The Economist.

The Big Mac Index, which The Economist launched more than 30 years ago, compared the price of this product in several dozen countries.

The Romanians’ purchasing power is still lower than that of the Poles or Czechs, who can buy 352 respectively 322 Bic Macs with an average salary. However, it is higher than that of the Hungarians, who can buy only 265 Big Macs, the Ziarul Financiar analysis shows.

The price of a Big Mac in Romania is USD 2.3, according to The Economist, while the average net wage is USD 691 (RON 2,750). Salaries in Romania have recorded some of the fastest growth rates in the EU in recent years as the economy increased and the workforce shortage also went up. However, Romanians are still among the last in Europe in terms of disposable income.

