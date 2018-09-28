Ten Romanians arrested while trying to cross the Canada-US border illegally

The US authorities have arrested ten Romanian immigrants who tried to cross the border between Canada and the United States illegally, the Associated Press and Montreal Gazette reported, according to local Mediafax.

The first such incident occurred on Tuesday, when the US Border Police spotted two women and two children while they were trying to cross the border. None of them had the papers needed to enter the United States.

Later the same day, another Romanian woman and her son tried to enter the US from Canada through the Derby Line, Vermont area. Then, on Wednesday, the police detained two other Romanians and two children who also tried to cross the border illegally.

Almost 6,000 foreign citizens try to cross the Romanian border illegally in 2017

Irina Marica, [email protected]