Romanian wins lottery prize of EUR 2.6 mln

A lucky Romanian has won the EUR 2.6 million big prize of the 6/49 lottery game, with a ticket bought from a lottery office in Barlad, Vaslui county.

The winner paid RON 148.90 (some EUR 32) on the ticket.

This is the fourth time this year when the big lottery prize is won in Romania. The last time, a Romanian won some EUR 2.3 million in mid-May.

According to the regulation, the winner of the lucky ticket has 90 days from the date of the draw to get the winnings.

In 2016, the Romanian Lottery awarded over 6.4 million prizes with a total value of over EUR 187.8 million. In December, Romanians won more than 601,000 prizes worth a total of EUR 17.7 million.

Irina Marica, [email protected]