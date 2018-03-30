Romanian villages join competition showcasing their patrimony

Eighteen villages in Romania are competing to receive the Romania’s 2018 Cultural Village title. Twenty-nine localities entered the competition, and 15 made it to the final.

The title is granted in the program Romania’s Cultural Villages of the ASFR (The Most Beautiful Villages in Romania Association). The program was launched in 2014, with the purpose of promoting the cultural patrimony of the local villages. The program also promotes traditional products, and the rural, agro- and eco- tourism.

The candidate villages and communes receive the title under the condition that they organize at least five cultural events throughout the year. These can be exhibitions, festivals, competitions in the areas of culture, traditional art, gastronomy and so on.

The final takes place today, March 30, at the Nature Sciences Museum in Bacău, in eastern Romania.

The villages and communes in the final are: Sadu (Sibiu county), Vorona (Botoşani county), Drăguş (Braşov county), Vălişoara (Hunedoara county), Corbi (Argeş county), Ţibăneşti (Iaşi county), Ruginoasa (Iaşi county), Bobohalma (Mureş county), Ţânţăreni (Gorj county), Pădureni (Vaslui county), Piscu (Ciolpani commune, Ilfov county), Recea (Maramureş county), Dofteana (Bacău county), Gălăutaş (Harghita county), Miroslava (Iaşi county), Moroeni (Dâmboviţa county), Ţara Hangului (Neamţ county) and Prejmer (Braşov county).

The localities are assessed based on the quality, number and diversity of events as well as their importance and impact, the development projects proposed, the local partnership, and their previous experience, among others.

(Photo: The wooden church in the candidate village Bobohalma by Țetcu Mircea Rareș/ Wikipedia)

