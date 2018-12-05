Only one Romanian university in global engineering and technology subjects ranking

The Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca is the only Romanian university included in the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings table for engineering and technology subjects.

The ranking, which highlights the universities that are leading across general engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, civil engineering and chemical engineering, includes 903 universities, up from 501 last year.

The Babeș-Bolyai University is in the 301-400 rank group, the same as the University of Aberdeen in the UK, the University of Alicante in Spain or the University of Cincinnati in the U.S., local Edupedu.ro reported.

UK’s University of Oxford tops the list, followed by the Stanford and Harvard Universities in the U.S. Peking University is the highest-ranked Asian university, but it drops seven places to 14th position. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore is one place behind at 15th (up from 16th).

The full ranking is available here.

12 Romanian universities included in 2018 Shanghai ranking of academic subjects

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)