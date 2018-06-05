25.5 °C
Romanian universities could have dedicated places for graduates from rural areas

Graduates who attended the classes of high schools located in rural areas will have dedicated places at universities in the country, Valentin Popa, the education minister, said, quoted by Digi24.ro.

The dedicated places are not for the graduates who reside in rural areas but for those who attended the classes of high schools in rural areas.

Last year, almost 3,000 students graduated from high schools in rural areas, and almost 90% of them entered the courses of a university, Digi24.ro reported.

“They will have a certain number of dedicated places at each university, proportional to the number of existing places, and they will undergo a separate admission process, where they compete among themselves,” Popa explained.

