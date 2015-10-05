Romanian show beats The Simpsons as the world’s longest-running sitcom

The Guinness Book of World Records designated Romanian production Trasnitii (The Oddballs), broadcasted by local TV station Prima TV, the longest-running sitcom in the world. The Romanian show thus surpassed the well-known animation The Simpsons, which has held the world record until now.

The series has been broadcasted on Prima TV under three different names – Trasniti in NATO, Trasniti din NATO and Trasnitii – which had a total of more than 1,300 episodes. However, the sitcom produced by Romanian Grig Chiroiu, entered the Guinness World Records with the 689 episodes registered for Trasnitii. It was enough to beat the American animation The Simpsons, which has held the record with 573 episodes.

“This title acknowledges the effort made in the past 12 years, it means the fulfillment of a dream that we all had in the last five years, it means that now all our fans can be proud of us,” said Grig Chiroiu, cited by Primatv.ro.

The Romanian production reached 25 seasons and keeps counting.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: primatv.ro)