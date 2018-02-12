Over 61,000 Romanian tourists visit Dubai

The number of Romanian tourists who visited Dubai in 2017 reached 61,000, up by 20% compared to the previous year, according to the emirate’s tourist authority, local News.ro reported.

The growth in the number of tourists was mainly due to more affordable holiday offers and the expansion of holiday offers for families with children.

In the last year, tens of hotels for medium-budget tourists opened in Dubai and the emirate inaugurated new tourist attractions, such as the family amusement park Dubai Safari and the Dubai Frame. A total of 15.79 million tourists visited Dubai in 2017.

Dubai Tourism opened an office in Romania in 2016. Romania has a negative balance in tourism as Romanians spend more on holidays abroad than foreign tourists spend in Romania.

