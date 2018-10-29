Romanian tennis player reaches Basel final, loses to Federer

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil (No. 93 ATP) managed to achieve the biggest performance of his career last week as he reached the final of the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel after defeating two of the favorites, Croatian Marin Cilic and German Alexander Zverev.

In the final, Copil played against Swiss tennis star and former ATP leader Roger Federer and lost in two sets, 6-7, 4-6.

The 28-year old Romanian entered the ATP Top 100 in May 2017 and played his first ATP final in Sofia, in February this year, when he also reached the highest ATP position (73).

(Photo source: Swiss Indoors Basel on Facebook)