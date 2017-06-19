Romanian teenager dies of meningitis, 18 others hospitalized

A 17-year-old Romanian student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis died last week at the Pediatric Hospital in Brasov, central Romania, while 18 other teenagers were hospitalized with similar symptoms.

The classmates of the young Romanian who died on June 15, as well as other people he came into contact with, were sent to the doctor for consultations. Their number reached 200 by June 18, reports local News.ro.

Moreover, 18 young people were admitted to the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Brasov, on suspicion of meningitis. One of them was diagnosed with this disease.

Meanwhile, the authorities disinfected the high school where the young boy was a student, as well as the Pediatric Hospital, which doesn’t have a department for infectious diseases.

The 17-year-old student who died last week was from the Tarlungeni commune, in Brasov county. He and his friends had attended a party in the Purcareni village one week before. The students started to feel bad after this party.

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord usually causes the swelling. However, injuries, cancer, certain drugs, and other types of infections can also cause meningitis, according to information posted on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meningitis symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck, but there are also other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia (increased sensitivity to light), and altered mental status (confusion).

Irina Popescu, [email protected]