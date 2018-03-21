Romanian tax authority’s website under maintenance, declarations can still be submitted online

The website of the Romanian tax authority ANAF is currently under maintenance but the system allowing the online filing of tax declarations is running.

The website has been under maintenance since March 15, Adevarul reported. The same day, prime minister Viorica Dăncilă announced that individuals who submit the unique tax form to ANAF online will receive various deductions.

This February, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said he would look into solutions that would allow taxpayers to communicate online with the tax agency. He also pointed to ANAF’s spending some EUR 10 million per year on mailing paper notifications to taxpayers and said the expense should disappear.

On various occasions, the representatives of the business environment have pointed to the tax agency’s old IT infrastructure. More recently, the Coalition for Romania’s Development referred to the “suffocating bureaucracy” caused by the missing digitalized services in the public sector, especially those of ANAF.

At the same time, Dragoş Doroş, the vice president of the Chamber of Fiscal Consultants (CCF), linked the end of the fiscal evasion to a functional IT system of the tax authority. “A tax authority that wants to end fiscal evasion needs to have functional systems,” Doroş said, quoted by Agerpres.

At the time this article was written the website was still under maintenance.

