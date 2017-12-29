Romanian tax agency’s employees may get bonuses related to issued fines

Employees of Romania’s tax agency ANAF may receive 15% of the revenues collected from the fines and sanctions they issue starting next year, local Mediafax reports.

According to a draft project of the Finance Ministry, ANAF will be able to retain 15% of the amounts established by administrative-fiscal acts.

These acts can be sanctions or fines, as well as final court decisions in criminal matters based on ANAF complaints. The court decisions refer to taxes, fees and contributions, tax obligations, seized goods.

These revenues will be used to give bonuses to the ANAF employees, according to the bill.

The draft project is needed because it will introduce a system that creates incentives for the ANAF staff to increase the tax collection to the general budget, according to bill’s initiators.

