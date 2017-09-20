Romanian state-owned airline Tarom to appoint new GM

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom will have a new general director within a few days, according to Dragos Titea, a state secretary in the Transport Ministry.

The current interim general manager Sorin Susanu, who is a pilot, will return to the cockpit. “In three days, I will return to the cockpit, where I belong,” Susanu said.

Tarom’s Board of Directors appointed Susanu as interim general director at the end of August. He has been a manager for a long time in Tarom, responsible with flight operations.

Former CEO Eugen Davidoiu resigned on August 21 after Prime Minister Mihai Tudose ordered a control at Tarom and criticized the management for the company’s losses. The PM was unhappy with Tarom’s RON 100 million losses in the first half of this year.

