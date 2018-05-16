Romanian high school student gets accepted into West Point

Romanian Răzvan Cristea, a high school student at the Dimitrie Cantemir National Military College in Breaza, has been accepted into West Point, the United States Military Academy.

He is the first student of the college in Breaza, a town of 16,000 inhabitants in Prahova county, to get accepted into the prestigious US institution while still in high school, the educational institution said.

Cristea is a top student, who achieved high GPAs during high school. He also participated in and won distinctions at various national school competitions. He won the first prize at the county phase of the Linguistics Olympiad, the second prize at the county phase of the Physics Olympiad, mentions at the county phase of the Math Olympiad and Informatics Olympiad, among others. Alongside his high school team, he also participated in the robotics competition First Tech Challenge. The team placed second in the Motivate prize.

Larisa Tudor, the first Romanian woman to graduate from West Point, gets offer to be instructor at the US Academy

Romania’s union with Moldova, part of scenario studied at West Point military academy

(Photo: Colegiul Naţional Militar “Dimitrie Cantemir” Breaza Facebook Page)

[email protected]