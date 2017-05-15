Romanian student in the European final of P&G CEO Challenge

A total of 13 young students, representing four universities in Romania, were selected to participate in the first round of the P&G CEO Challenge competition, and one of them will be part of the team that qualified for the European final in Geneva.

Together with representatives from other countries in Southeastern Europe, such as Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria, the students had the task of assuming the role of Chief Executive Office (CEO) and come up with solutions for a business scenario. Following the presentations, the jury made up of P&G employees selected one of the teams for the next stage of the competition. Its members, namely a student from Romania, one from Greece, and one from Bulgaria, will have the chance to travel to the P&G brand design center in Geneva to compete with young people across Europe.

The CEO Challenge competition has reached its second edition. This year, the teams were made up of students from different countries, the aim being to promote cooperation in a multicultural environment.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com