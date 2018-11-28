Romanian startup involved in developing international Alzheimer treatment simulator

A Romanian tech startup said it was drawn by universities in Switzerland and the Netherlands into an international project aimed at developing a simulator for the treatment of Alzheimer patients.

The international consortium of interdisciplinary experts, which includes Romanian tech startup Father, is working on a simulation game through which the relatives of people suffering from Alzheimer can learn to take care of them efficiently at home, local Startupcafe.ro reported. The simulator is called POSTHCARD and is built as a story about the family of an Alzheimer patient, which reproduces the difficult situations encountered by a person that takes care of a relative with this disease.

The simulator will enter the test phase next year and should be launched in 2020.

Father is a Romanian startup launched in 2015 by brothers Frederik-Samujel Nistor and Erik Daniel Nistor.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)