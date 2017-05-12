23 °C
Romanian star Simona Halep reached Madrid final

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep reached the final of the WTA Premier Mandatory tournament in Madrid and will defend the title won last year. She defeated Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in the semifinals, on Friday, after two sets ended 6-2, 6-3.

In the final on Saturday, Halep will meet the winner of the match between Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova and French Kristina Mladenovic.

Halep has secured a EUR 511,740 check and 650 ATP points for reaching the final. The tournament’s winner will get over EUR 1 million and 1,000 ATP points.

The Madrid Mutua Open is owned by Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac.

