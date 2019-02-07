videoRomanian song of the day: Taxi – Cele doua cuvinte

Taxi is one of the most popular pop-rock bands in Romania, their sound combining rock with contemporary pop. The group formed back in 1999 and has been releasing many hits over the years.

One of them is Cele doua cuvinte (The two words), the title referring to the words Romanians say to express their love – Te iubesc! (I love you!). However, the song tries to explain why it doesn’t come easy for men to say these words.

For example, the song starts with the lyrics:

Sunt barbat (I’m a man)

Nu sunt deloc complicat (I’m not at all complicated)

Sunt relativ simplu (I’m pretty simple)

Ce-am in inima am si-n minte (What’s in my heart is also in my mind)

Si spun deschis (And I say out loud)

Tot ce gandesc, mai putin (Everything on my mind, except)

Cand vine vorba despre cele doua cuvinte (When it comes to those two words)

The video features only men, most of them well-known in Romania, and all of them try to say the two magic words: Te iubesc!. Among those appearing in the video, there are actors Marius Florea Vizante and Andi Vasluianu, journalists Oreste Teodorescu, Catalin Maruta and Robert Turcescu, and singers Dan Bittman, Mihai Margineanu and Smiley.

Bonus tracks:

