Romanian song of the day: Ombladon – Nu mi-e frica

The latest song by Romanian rapper Ombladon, Nu mi-e frica (I’m not afraid), is a brief story of his life as he currently remembers it, although he admits in the end that a person’s memories about himself are not always the same.

The song comes with the familiar beat from Parazitii and Ombladon and good rhymes. Many find the song and Ombladon’s style refreshing as the hip-hop scene in Romania has been invaded in recent years by young wannabe artists who fail to come with any meaningful message. His fans sure seem to think so, as the video gathered 1.8 million views on YouTube in little over a week and is number one among the Trending Videos in Romania.

Ombladon, whose real name is Bogdan Ionuț Păstacă, was born in Bucharest, in April 1979. He started his career as a rapper in 1994, at the age of 15, when he launched the hip-hop band Parazitii together with Cheloo.

