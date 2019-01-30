Romanian song of the day: Dorian – La mine in tara

This new song launched by Romanian hip-hop artist Dorian speaks of the struggles faced by Romanians living and working abroad, away from their families. The video for this song features five famous local artists (actor Cuzin Toma and singers Krem, Smiley, Adda and Micutzu) each portraying a different character. With this song, Dorian also launched a Facebook community called #lamineintara, which aims to become a platform where Romanians abroad can share their life stories.

Dorian was born in August 1990 in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta. He works with local label HaHaHa Production, founded by Smiley. His first single was Mare Albastra, launched in June 2014.

