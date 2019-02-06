videoRomanian song of the day: 3 Sud Est – Focul

3 Sud Est, one of the first boy bands in Romania, have managed to make a comeback in recent years launching a few popular songs. This new one, which is called Focul (The Fire), was launched at the end of January and is currently first in the YouTube trending videos in Romania, with 1.27 million views in six days.

Focul is a romantic song about love in the same line as the other ones 3 Sud Est have launched in recent years, such as Cine esti? (Who are you?), Stele (Stars), and Liberi (Free).

3 Sud Est launched in 1997 in the Eastern Romania city of Constanta and quickly became very popular due to their style that was very similar to that of international boybands of the 90s. The band is made of Laurentiu Duta, Viorel Sipos, and Mihai Budeanu. The band took a break in 2008 but reunited in 2014.

