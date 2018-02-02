Top snooker players come to Bucharest for March event

The Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest, which was previously known as the Globus Circus, will host in March the Romanian Snooker Masters, a 16-player invitation event that will bring top snookers players to the Romanian capital.

Ronnnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham have already confirmed their presence at the Romanian Snooker Masters, according to local Hotnews.ro. The event will be organized between March 14 and March 18.

“We are delighted to add this event to our 2017/18 World Snooker Tour calendar. We know how popular snooker is in Romania so it’s fantastic to be heading back there for a tour event. The players who make it to Bucharest will enjoy a fabulous atmosphere in an amazing city,” World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said.

The tournament has total prize money of EUR 200,000. Tickets are on sale at Myticket.ro and Entertix.ro.

Bucharest staged the European Masters last year, with Judd Trump beating Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-8 in a dramatic final.

