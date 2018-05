An association of four Romanian and Slovak companies has won the contract for building an overpass in Southern Bucharest.

The contract for the Berceni overpass is worth RON 146 million (EUR 31.4 million), VAT not included. The winning consortium is made of Romanian firms Trameco, Constructii Erbasu and Grafic Trends and Slovak firm Vahostav SK.

The overpass will also include a suspended roundabout.

