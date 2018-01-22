Romanian tourist shot in New York City

Three men, including a 29-year-old Romanian tourist, were shot close to the Empire State Building in New York City and taken to local hospitals on Sunday, Nydailynews.com reported.

Two men were outside a wine and liquor store in the area at about 4:40 p.m. when they started arguing with an acquaintance behind them. One of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting, injuring three people.

The wounded Romanian was just leaving the liquor store when he was shot in the back. Another young man was hit in the left arm while a third one was shot in the right shoulder. Fortunately, all three of them were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The police have not made any arrests so far, and are now searching for the two men who ran immediately after the shooting.

Irina Marica, [email protected]